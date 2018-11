Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Aventura hosted a latke competition between some of the area’s favorite delis and caterers — and even one of their own residents.

All for a $500 donation to the charity of their choice and the “Golden Latke” award.

“Come together and enjoy, enjoy some really good food,” a participant said.

When all was said and done, Catering by less won this year’s award.

The 8-day Hanukkah holiday begins Sunday at sundown.