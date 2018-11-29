Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Herald) – Republican congressman Carlos Curbelo, who failed in his re-election bid against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, may be staying in politics a while longer.

According to CBSMiami News Partner The Miami Herald, Curbelo is considering a run for Miami-Dade mayor in 2020.

Curbelo told the Herald he’s not ready to make a final decision on any future runs for office anytime soon, but added supporters are encouraging him to run for Congress again.

He says he wants to stay involved in the issues he cares about such as immigration, the environment and the national debt.

Current mayor Carlos Gimenez must leave office in 2020 due to term limits.

There are plenty of other politicians in Miami-Dade who could be eyeing the same seat including former Miami-Dade mayor Alex Penelas, and a long list of current county commissioners including current Chairman Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, and Xavier Suarez.

The Herald reports Luther Campbell, the former 2 Live Crew performer who is now a prominent Liberty City leader for his role organizing youth football programs, also is planning a run. He finished fourth in the 2011 mayoral primary that led to Gimenez’s victory.

Outgoing Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera, is also quietly ramping up his own 2020 run for mayor, according to the Herald.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)