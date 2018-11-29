Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke up with even colder temperatures Thursday than a day earlier with most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties falling to the mid to upper 40s.

A few areas closer to the coast were right around 50 degrees.

Kendall was one of the coldest spots with a low of 45 degrees. That is about 20 degrees colder than our normal low of 66 degrees.

Lighter winds out of the North along with high pressure kept the colder, dry air mass in place leading to the chilly weather to start the day.

As winds shift out of the Northeast later Thursday afternoon we will be milder with highs in the low 70s.

There will be plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions due to lower humidity.

Thursday night, it won’t be as cold as the past few nights but it will feel nice and cool. With more of an onshore flow in place, we’ll see lows in the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.

Easterly wind on Friday will lead to even warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s. The warming trend continues into the weekend with lows above average in the low 70s.

Saturday afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with the potential for a few showers.

By Sunday we’ll see highs back in the mid 80 with the chance for spotty showers.

The warm weather sticks around through early next week with highs in the upper 80s.