MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Virgin has plans to grow its presence in South Florida even more.

Just a few weeks after the company announced a takeover of Brightline, Virgin says it is coming to Port Miami.

Sir Richard Branson, along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, unveiled plans for a new terminal for Virgin Voyages on Wednesday.

The 100,000 square foot terminal will eventually be home to two Virgin ships.

“We’ve got enough space to really make it a wonderful experience to arrive at,” said Branson. “We can literally plant hundreds of palm trees. We can make it a tented area where people can gather when they get on the ship.”

If the county approves the project, construction will begin in 2019 and finish sometime in 2021.