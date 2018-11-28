Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel are trying to get a teenager out of an abandoned Bank of America vault on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3:45 p.m., the 17-year-old had been trapped in the vault of the old bank, located in the 5900 block of Dewey Street, for more than two hours, officials said.

Authorities are not saying how the teen got in this predicament, as they continue with their rescue efforts.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several rescue units and one ambulance outside the building.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as possible.