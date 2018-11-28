Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s been two days since it was announced that three school administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were being reassigned.

Now those assistant principals are going to court in an attempt to get their jobs back.

The decision to remove them from the school led to teacher and student protests at Stoneman Douglas.

The Broward School District said the Assistant Principals, Winfred Porter, Jeff Morford and Denise Reed, as well as school security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf, were reassigned based on information from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The Commission found numerous safety and security issues at MSD like unlocked and unguarded gates, prior warnings about confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz that were apparently ignored and no one calling a code red for more than 3 minutes after the shooting began.

Lisa Maxwell, the Executive Director of the Broward Principals and Assistants Association said they are filing in court to get the administrators their jobs back.