MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer was transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning following a car crash involving his cruiser.

Chopper4 was over the scene of the crash at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and First Street in Little Havana.

Police said a driver failed to stop for a flashing red light and crashed into the police car.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was issued several citations.

The unidentified officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.