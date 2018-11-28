Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of four South Florida rabies alerts is now being lifted by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.

The alert being lifted is for one of two North Miami Beach areas.

The boundaries of the alert being lifted include:

NE 163rd Street to the North

NE 151st Street to the South

Biscayne Blvd to the East

NE 14th Avenue to the West

This alert has been in place since September 25, when a cat tested positive for rabies. There has not been another positive rabies case in the area within the last 60 days.

A total of ten animals have tested positive for rabies in South Florida in 2018. Seven raccoons, two cats and an otter.

The otter bit 89-year-old David McDonald and the animal later died, according to the health department. Four people may have been exposed and were advised to get post-exposure treatment.

A rabies alert in McDonald’s Palmetto Bay/Cutler Bay neighborhood remains in effect until January 15.

Those boundaries are:

SW 144 Street to the north

SW 184 Street to the south

Biscayne Bay to the east

US1 to the west

The rabies alert in Kendall was reactivated on November 21 after a seventh raccoon was confirmed to have rabies.

This alert ends on Jan. 19.

Those boundaries are:

SW 152 Street to the north

SW 187 Street to the south

SW 117 Avenue to the east

SW 137 Avenue to the west

A second alert in the North Miami Beach area remains in effect until December 14.

Those boundaries are:

NE 186 Street to the north

Royal Glades Canal to the south

West Dixie Highway to the east

NE 19 Avenue to the west

Rabies can be deadly if treatment isn’t started soon after being exposed.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

People with pets are advised to keep their vaccinations up to date and keep a close eye on them so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Avoid contact with stray and feral animals. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.