MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police say they have two armed robbery suspects in custody.

They said they are responsible for a string of robberies in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 25th Street and the 2000 block of NW 35th Street.

Police believe the two may have committed other crimes besides the two robberies in the area.

The two male suspects are accused of robbing a lady of her purse and cell phone at gunpoint and robbing a 16-year-old of his cell phone.

All within two blocks of each other on N.W. 35th Street at N.W. 19th Ave and NW 20th Ave, between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Police said they detained the two in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 68th Street and recovered two firearms.

Authorities are appealing for others who may have been victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).