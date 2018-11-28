Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A multimillionaire won’t go to prison for drunkenly crashing his Lamborghini into an SUV and killing an 82-year-old Uber driver.

News outlets report 62-year-old Roger Wittenberns was sentenced Tuesday to two years of house arrest and was ordered to pay $20,000 to the victim’s family as part of a deal.

Wittenberns pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

Authorities say Wittenberns left a Delray Beach restaurant in September 2016 and crashed his bright yellow Lamborghini Murcielago into J. Gerald Smith’s Buick Enclave.

Officials say he had been going at least 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Wittenberns’ blood-alcohol content tested at 0.15 percent.

Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Wittenberns founded a company that owns several health clubs.

