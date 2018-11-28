Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 7-Eleven store was robbed by a man with a machete last Wednesday night, but that’s not the strangest part of the story.

The suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Yosangel Lopez, took $150 in cash and asked for the store clerk’s purse and cell phone.

Then as Lopez left the store, located at 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, he did something unsuspected.

He began to apologize to the store clerk that he was holding the machete on.

A police report states, “The defendant suddenly told the victim that he had kids and was sorry. The defendant returned the victim’s cellphone and purse and fled the store….”

Lopez did not get far.

Police tracked him down by simply tracing his license plate, thank to Lopez using his own car to pull of the heist.

He now faces a major felony charge and will not bet getting out of jail any time soon after a judge refused to grant him bond.