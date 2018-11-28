Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — With a chance to create a solid conservative majority on the Florida Supreme Court, Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis on Tuesday received a list of 11 nominees to consider in filling three upcoming vacancies on the state’s highest court.

Three justices are being forced to leave the state Supreme Court in early January due to age limits. Their terms end on Jan. 8, the day DeSantis takes office. The high court recently ruled the new justices will be selected by DeSantis and not Gov. Rick Scott.

In his campaign, DeSantis, a former congressman and Harvard Law graduate, said he would appoint “solid constitutionalists” and end “judicial activism” on the seven-member court.

The list of finalists includes Carlos Muniz, the general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education. Muniz once worked as chief of staff for Attorney General Pam Bondi and served as a top aide to former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Nine of the 11 finalists are currently serving as either appeals court or circuit court judges in Florida.

In a statement, DeSantis called the finalists “highly qualified.” He also said that would seek advice from Scott about who to pick.

