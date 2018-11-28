Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of harassing and battering a girl walking home.

Police said it happened Monday, November 19, in the 2900 block of Dewey Street, when a girl was approached by a suspect who began harassing and grabbing her arm.

Authorities said the suspect then began making sexually lewd and explicit remarks, saying he wanted to have sex with her.

Police said as the juvenile attempted to enter her home, while the suspect tried pushing his way in.

It was then, police said, the victim defended herself by kicking the suspect in the groin.

The girl was able to enter her home alone and was able to lock the door behind her, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was heard saying, “I will return.”

The suspect was last seen riding a white mountain bicycle, wearing a white shirt and smelling of cigarettes.

Hollywood Police detectives believe there could be other victims who are reluctant to come forward.

They are urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call police at (954) 967-4636.