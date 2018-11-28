Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A chilly start this Wednesday morning with lows falling to the upper 40s and low 50s.

The coldest temperatures have been inland with mid to upper 40s.

Even the Keys are enjoying a cooler start with low 60s in Key West and upper 50s across the middle and upper Keys.

Many areas in Broward and Miami-Dade are 20 to 23 degrees colder this morning in comparison to Tuesday.

The average low is 66 degrees so South Florida is about 10 to 15 degrees below normal Wednesday morning.

The Northwest wind in the wake of the front has ushered in the coldest air of the season.

We haven’t seen lows fall to the 50s since March and it’s going to be a crisp Fall day ahead. It will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs struggling to reach the mid 60s. Our average high this time of year is 81 degrees.

Wednesday night, temperatures will tumble again. Lows will drop to the upper 40s inland and low 50s along the coast.

Thursday afternoon our highs will creep up a bit to the low 70s with plenty of pleasant sunshine and low humidity.

By Friday morning lows will closer to normal with low to mid 60s. Highs will be milder on Friday afternoon with the upper 70s as winds shift out of the East. That onshore flow will lead to warmer weather this weekend. Lows will be above average in the low 70s. Highs rebound to the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a better chance of scattered showers this weekend.