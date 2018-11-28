Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) – Patience will pay off Wednesday for folks who are waiting in line for the annual Latin American Chamber of Commerce holiday food basket giveaway.

The line started to form on Tuesday for this pre-holiday tradition in Little Havana. But this line isn’t for the food, but simply the voucher that will be turned in later for the food.

CAMACOL, started the tradition of handing out Christmas dinner for families 33 years ago.

It will distribute approximately 3,500 vouchers Wednesday, starting at 8:00 a.m. Vouchers will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at the CAMACOL Tower located at 1401 W. Flagler Street.

Those with vouchers will then claim their holiday basket on Wednesday, December 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We are very grateful to the sponsors who have helped make this possible, to the volunteers that have donated their time and to the community that has helped keep this tradition alive,” said Mercy Saladrigas, president of CAMACOL.

This year, as in previous years, the basket will be filled with a complete “Latin-styled” Holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items. There’s enough food for about 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.

In addition to providing for those who are experiencing hardships this holiday season, the food drive also serves to unify the community as basket items come from donations provided by different sponsors.