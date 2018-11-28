Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman they say was caught on video surveillance stealing from a Parkland assisted living facility.

Investigators said it happened on the morning of Tuesday, October 30th, at Aston Gardens at Parkland Commons, located in the 9400 block of Aston Gardens Court.

Video footage shows a woman rummaging through an elderly resident’s belongings.

BSO said she stole cash from the victim’s dresser.

The victim’s family was alerted by the surveillance camera and then contacted police.

Police suspect there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).