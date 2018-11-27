Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated cartoon character ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ became an international hit, has died.

He was 57.

Nickelodeon announced his death on Twitter.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

He said he had been diagnosed with ALS in 2017.

The show started in 1999 and has more than 240 episodes. It also included two full-length movies.