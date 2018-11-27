Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A strong cold front is marching down into South Florida today. It will drag lots of clouds across the area with just a few showers during the first half of Tuesday. Before the cold front arrives, temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.

As the front passes through a cool, northwest breeze will develop and sweep the chilly air into our area by late afternoon.

“Sweater weather” will arrive as early as this evening because the clouds will clear out and temperatures will fall fast.

Overnight temps will dip into the low 50s along the coast and the 40s inland. Even the Keys will feel the cold plunge as temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s for the Lower Keys and the 50s in the Upper Keys.

By the way, the last time South Florida was in the 50s was in March of this year, that’s 8 months ago!

So get ready and bundle up because on Wednesday, after a chilly morning, afternoon temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal. In fact, the forecast high for Wednesday is only 68°! This chilly weather will last through Thursday and by Friday warmer weather will make a quick comeback.