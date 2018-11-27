Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Opa-locka on Monday night.

A mother told CBS4, her pregnant daughter was shot and killed and her teenage granddaughter was also injured by gunfire.

“Right now, I don’t know what to do,” Gladiest Barnes said.

Barnes stood feet away, behind yellow crime scene tape, from her daughter’s body that was in a car.

She stood there hoping to learn who is responsible for killing her 33-year-old daughter, Quantia Curry-Golden.

Barnes said her daughter just renewed her vows and was a mother of three children. Barnes confirmed her daughter was three months pregnant.

“She was very excited. She just went to clinic right before we clocked out. So, her paperwork and everything is in the car with her,” Barnes said.

She went on to describe how she learned about the deadly shooting.

“My granddaughter that got shot was on the way to the hospital and she called me and said ‘grandma, my momma just been shot’,” Barnes said.

13-year-old C’Lexus Richardson was also shot, according to Barnes. She told CBS 4, the teenager was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Armes admits she didn’t hesitate to arrive to the scene to try to get answers for daughter and granddaughter.

“I just ran every red light until I got here,” Barnes said.

Miami-Dade and Opa-locka police officers had a stretch of Superior Street blocked off. This is not far from Opa-locka Boulevard and Northwest 27TH Avenue.

“When is this going to end?,” Barnes asked.

Barnes is questioning the violence in the community since this is not the first time her family has been devastated by a shooting.

“I lost a baby already. I lost one of my children already in 2011 because of someone—gun violence,” Barnes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.