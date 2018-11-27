Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Many voters in Broward County were pleased to hear that Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes submitted her resignation.

She will leave her post in January.

When she does, Snipes will receive what some are calling generous pension benefits.

Snipes announced she was resigning almost immediately following the election recount that had Broward in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, including slow vote counting.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Snipes will be eligible to collect nearly $130,000 a year in state pensions for her combined 50 years as a public school educator and public official.

Snipes earns just under $179,000 a year as Broward’s Supervisor of Elections.