Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a victim at his apartment.

Police said it happened on Monday, November 19, in the 3700 block of Ocean Drive in Hollywood.

Authorities said the woman was captured on surveillance cameras entering the condo with the victim.

Cameras captured the woman carrying a large blue shopping bag filled with a substantial amount of jewelry and cash as she left the victim’s apartment, authorities said.

Police said the victim could have ‘involuntarily consumed a substance which rendered him unconscious.’

The woman is described as 30-40 years old, 5’3-5’5” with dark hair.

Detectives believe there may be other victims, who are reluctant to come forward.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this woman is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.