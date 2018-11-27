Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Now that the shopping sprees are behind most of us, it’s time to kick off the charitable season.

Today is Giving Tuesday: a day when giving your time or money – no matter how big or small a donation – makes a difference.

Giving Tuesday is the largest single day of giving in the world. It began in 2012, as an antidote of sorts to the frenzy of holiday shopping that happens right after Thanksgiving.

The movement last year raised more than $300 million online plus countless in-kind donations and acts of kindness given in its name.

To take part in Giving Tuesday, all you need to do is pick a charity you trust and visit their website to donate.

Many organizations are including the hashtag #GivingTuesday in their social media posts as a reminder.

You can also click here to find ways to help those near you.