FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is due back in court Tuesday afternoon for another hearing.

The hearing deals mainly with procedural motions involving 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz’s lawyers say he would plead guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that.

No trial date has been set for Cruz and is likely a long ways off.

The February 14 massacre left 17 people dead and 17 others hurt.

Cruz is also charged with assaulting a corrections officer in the jail where he is being held without bail.