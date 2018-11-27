  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Florida drew an estimated 30.7 million visitors during the third quarter of 2018, according to numbers released Monday by the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida and Gov. Rick Scott’s office.

That was a 10.1 percent increase over the same period in 2017 and kept Florida on pace for a record year for visitors coming to the state. During the period from July 1 through Sept. 30, Florida drew more than 27.5 million domestic travelers, an 11.6 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

Overseas visitors were down 1.9 percent, while Canadian tourists were up 0.9 percent, according to the numbers.

In all, Florida had attracted nearly 95.8 million visitors during the first nine months of 2018, up from 89.8 million during that timeframe in 2017. The state had a record 118.8 million tourists for all of 2017.

