FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A tragic accident in Florida has claimed the life of a toddler.

Authorities in Fort Myers say the child died when the family’s van rolled over him in the driveway of their home in Fort Myers.

The News-Press reports 22-month-old Pedro Oxlaj Juanta was killed Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy’s family had just finished unloading the van from a grocery shopping trip when the van driven by 28-year-old Juan Sebastian Antonio moved forward.

The boy was caught under the front passenger-side tire, and pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s unclear if charges have been filed.

