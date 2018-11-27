Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade detectives are asking for help finding three people who are impersonating police officers.

“We take that very seriously because our main concern is the trust of the community,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Investigators said two men who were inside a red corvette were pulled over along Southwest 45th Street in Kendale Lakes.

Investigators went on to say the driver of a Dodge Charger flashed his headlights and then activated red and blue lights.

Detectives want to remind drivers to pull over in well-lit areas for the safety of the driver and officer.

“You want to stop in an area that’s well lit, a police station, a gas station, a shopping center,” Zabaleta said.

Investigators told CBS4 this incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men approached the red corvette with ski masks and armed with a gun.

Investigators then said there was some sort of fight with the driver. The driver was then hit with an electronic device.

“Thankfully, he didn’t receive the full effects of it because he had a jacket on,” Zabaleta said.

The men who were impersonating police officers took $2,000, a gold chain, and a gold ring.

Detectives believe there were three people total impersonating officers.

Investigators are depending on witnesses or neighbors to help lead them to any arrests.

“Now that you know that it’s a robbery, an armed robbery that occurred, we urge then to contact crime stoppers,” Zabaleta said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.