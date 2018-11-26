Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A fast-casual eatery for those on the go has opened for business in the neighborhood.

It is located downtown at 22 NE Third Ave., the fresh arrival is called Saleya Chef’s Pantry.

The new business features ready-to-eat dishes served in glass jars from celebrity and local chefs, per its website. Eat in or take your meal to go. Pick-up and delivery is available.

Menu items include stone crab chowder, eggplant lasagna and Moroccan lamb tajine. For dessert, try the guava crumble or the salted Belgian chocolate dulce de leche.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Saleya Chef’s Pantry is on its way to developing a local fan base.

The Masked F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 29, wrote, “It’s a great concept. I got my jars to go, which were very good: beef bourguignon, a stone crab soup and a Key lime dessert. I got to bring back my jars and I will get $1 back for each on my next buy.”

And Eva A. wrote, “This is a great new concept missing in downtown Miami! And the food and wine are both delicious! I stumbled upon it during happy hour ($4 wine) and I ended up staying for dinner. All of the food is made that day and packaged away in microwaveable glass jars.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Saleya Chef’s Pantry is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. (It’s closed on Saturday and Sunday.)