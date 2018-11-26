Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A winter storm in the Midwest is affecting flights across all major US airports on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, including flights to and out of South Florida.

More than 800 flights in the US have been canceled Monday morning, according to FlightAware.com.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is reporting 43 delayed flights and 4 cancellations.

At Miami International Airport 5 arrivals were canceled and 1 departure had been canceled.

Airport officials are urging passengers to check with their airlines for any delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.

Click here for flight cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Click here for flight cancellations at Miami International Airport.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was hit particularly hard, with 670 flight cancellations and delays averaging 50 minutes because of heavy snowfall on Monday morning. Nearly 200,000 are without power in Illinois alone — most of them in the Chicago metro area — with more than 50,000 out of power in parts of Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

As the storm moves to the Northeast, more delays are likely. In all, winter-weather watches, warnings, and advisories that stretch from Illinois to New England cover more than 18 million people.

More than 1,700 US flights were canceled Sunday, with delays to 5,091 flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Most were at Kansas City and Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway airports.

