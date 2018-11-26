Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nuñez visited a school in South Florida on Monday morning.

They toured the Brauser Maimonides Academy Jewish Day School and attended a school roundtable before addressing the media.

The school is located in the 5300 block of Southwest 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis’ narrow win in the gubernatorial election will bring an unprecedented expansion of conservative Republican power in Tallahassee.

Democrats haven’t won a governor’s race since 1994. They haven’t controlled the state House or Senate since the mid-1990s. They lost their last Cabinet member in 2010.

Now, with DeSantis’ election, that conservative Republican influence will extend to the Florida Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 liberal majority that has blocked many initiatives advanced by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott.

DeSantis is a strong supporter of gun rights, meaning any gun-control efforts are not likely to advance, and is open to restrictions on abortions. In the Republican primary, he voiced support for a “heartbeat bill,” which would prohibit doctors from providing abortions if fetal heartbeats can be detected.

As he takes office on January 8th, DeSantis will have the power to appoint three new members of the state’s highest court, replacing three justices who are part of the liberal bloc and who have reached a mandatory retirement age.

DeSantis, a Harvard-educated lawyer, has said that he will appoint conservative justices who are “solid constitutionalists.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.