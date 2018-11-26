Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early-morning shooting on the Palmetto Expressway.

Troopers said the shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound State Road 826 near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators people from inside two white vehicles were shooting at each other.

The vehicles involved in the shooting were described by witnesses as a Porsche and another vehicle, according to authorities.

Photos released by FHP show bullet impacts to one of the witnesses’ vehicles. They show damage to the rear windshield and the right-rear bumper.

FHP reports someone with ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ walked himself into a nearby Emergency Room after the shooting.

Troopers said a projectile fragment was recovered from the trunk of the witness’ vehicle.

FHP continues to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.