Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) – A bad car crash has injured the father of Casey Anthony.

George Anthony, Casey Anthony’s dad and an important witness in her murder trial, was seriously injured in a car crash on a Florida interstate Saturday afternoon.

According to a Florida traffic accident report, Anthony was traveling west on Interstate 4 in Daytona Beach when his vehicle traveled off the right shoulder.

When Anthony attempted to swerve left and back onto the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

The report states that Anthony had a medical issue that may have caused him to drive off the road. The report didn’t specify what the medical issue was.

Anthony, 67, was transported to Halifax Medical Center with “incapacitating” injuries, the report said.

An incapacitating injury is defined as a disabling injury such as broken bones or severed limbs that usually require hospitalization and transport to a medical facility.

Anthony, a former police detective, became a public figure during his daughter’s lurid trial in 2011 for the killing of her daughter Caylee Anthony.

Casey Anthony was indicted on capital murder and other charges after Caylee went missing, and the child’s skeletal remains were eventually found in a wooded area near her home.

Casey Anthony pleaded not guilty to the charges. In court, her defense argued that Caylee, 2, died in the family’s swimming pool and that Casey and her father decided to dispose of Caylee’s body and to avoid calling police.

Her defense also argued that George Anthony sexually molested his daughter when she was a young girl.

George Anthony testified at the trial that he was not at home when Caylee died, that he did not dispose of his granddaughter’s body and that he did not molest his daughter.

He was not charged in the case. Casey Anthony did not testify at the trial.

The trial also featured the note that George Anthony wrote before a suicide attempt in 2009.

He broke down and sobbed on the witness stand when asked about the attempt.

“It just felt like the right time to go and be with Caylee,” George Anthony said. “I just decided it was time for me to get away from all this, to spend time with Caylee.”

A jury acquitted Casey Anthony of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but was found her guilty of misdemeanor counts for providing false information to police.

She was released from jail in July 2011.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)