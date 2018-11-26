Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – There may be new developments Monday in the case of ‘Baby June’, a newborn baby whose body was found floating near the Boynton Beach Inlet earlier this year.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m.

An off-duty firefighter spotted the girl’s body in June. Investigators say the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered.

At the time, investigators said the baby may have been born in Broward County between May 25 – 28.

Tests showed she’s non-Caucasian and non Asian, possibly either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

Investigators offered a $10,000 reward. They followed up tips. But so far, no signs of the parents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baby June Hotline at 561-688-4155.