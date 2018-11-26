  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby June, Boynton Beach Inlet, Local TV, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – There may be new developments Monday in the case of ‘Baby June’, a newborn baby whose body was found floating near the Boynton Beach Inlet earlier this year.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m.

We will stream it live here on CBSMiami.com.

baby june News Conference Monday In Baby June Case, Infant Found Floating In Boynton Beach Inlet

An artists rendering of an infant is shown as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office works to find more information about an infant that was found floating in an inlet. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

An off-duty firefighter spotted the girl’s body in June. Investigators say the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered.

At the time, investigators said the baby may have been born in Broward County between May 25 – 28.

Tests showed she’s non-Caucasian and non Asian, possibly either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

Investigators offered a $10,000 reward. They followed up tips. But so far, no signs of the parents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baby June Hotline at 561-688-4155.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s