MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of famous South Florida rap artist Luther Campbell was arrested Saturday morning in Miami Beach.

According to a police report, authorities received a hit on a stolen tag and dispatched units to intercept a vehicle that had just entered Miami Beach off the MacArthur Causeway.

The driver was Luther Roderick Campbell, the son of Uncle Luke.

He was arrested on scene.

A search of Campbell, 23, conducted by officers revealed a small baggie containing a white substance, per the report. That substance was sent to the Miami-Dade County laboratory for analysis.

A records check of Campbell revealed that he was driving with a suspended license and had a criminal past.

He has been charged with grand theft, driving with a suspended license and possession of a suspected controlled substance.