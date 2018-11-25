Filed Under:Grand Theft, Local TV, Luther Campbell, Miami Beach, Police Report, Uncle Luke

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of famous South Florida rap artist Luther Campbell was arrested Saturday morning in Miami Beach.

luther campbell mug Son Of Rap Artist Uncle Luke Arrested, Charged With Grand Theft

Mugshot for Luther Roderick Campbell, the son of famous rap artist Uncle Luke. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

According to a police report, authorities received a hit on a stolen tag and dispatched units to intercept a vehicle that had just entered Miami Beach off the MacArthur Causeway.

The driver was Luther Roderick Campbell, the son of Uncle Luke.

He was arrested on scene.

A search of Campbell, 23, conducted by officers revealed a small baggie containing a white substance, per the report. That substance was sent to the Miami-Dade County laboratory for analysis.

A records check of Campbell revealed that he was driving with a suspended license and had a criminal past.

He has been charged with grand theft, driving with a suspended license and possession of a suspected controlled substance.

