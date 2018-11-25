Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A man was shot inside a Broward County bus in Plantation on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows two men shouting, pushing and throwing punches in the back of the bus.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, wounding the other man.

The passengers ran for cover and the shooter got away.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the shooter, or that has information, to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-453-TIPS.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored Reebok shirt and wearing a back pack.