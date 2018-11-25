Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — A patch of South Florida train tracks were shut down briefly on Saturday for a death investigation.

Authorities in Florida looked into the death of a person who was hit by a high-speed train.

Police in Hollywood tell news outlets the person was on the tracks when the Brightline Train passed through around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the train stayed at the scene for about an hour while the investigation continued.

The name of the person hasn’t been released.

The SunSentinel reports it is the 10th fatal incident since the train — which runs between West Palm Beach and Miami — began operations in July 2017. Police say seven of the deaths have been investigated as suicides.

The train has also hit other vehicles or pedestrians. Brightline officials have said many of these incidents were caused by trespassing on the tracks.

