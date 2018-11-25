Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins blew a double digit lead in the fourth quarter Sunday in Indianapolis, losing to the Colts 27-24.

Miami led 24-14 with 8:27 to, but three straight scoring drives led by Andrew Luck proved to be the difference.

Luck finished the game completing 30-of-37 for 343 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 109.8.

The crowning moment of Luck’s afternoon actually ended taking 3:18 off the clock. It was a seven-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

A quick and confusing Dolphins three and out later, Luck and the Colts drained the clock and Adam Vinatieri hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired.

Luck’s top target was South Florida native T.Y. Hilton, who always seems to have a big game against Miami.

Hilton continued his strong season, reeling in 7 catches for 125 yards.

He and Luck are finding their groove.

The pair has connected on 23 receptions for 357 yards and two scores during three games this month.

HAWKING HOWARD

Xavien Howard intercepted Andrew Luck on consecutive throws late in the first half. He now has five picks this season, surpassing his total from 2017 when he came away with four.

GORE’S GOODBYE

Possibly for the last time in his career, Frank Gore played in front of Colts fans at Lukas Oil Stadium. He gave a vintage performance, rushing for 67 yards on 14 carries.

RYAN’S RETURN

Ryan Tannehill played well for the Dolphins in his return from a capsule injury to his throwing shoulder, but the rust was definitely there.

Tannehill hadn’t played since Miami’s loss to Cincinnati back on October 7.

He finished completing 17 of 25 for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times, picking up 14 yards.