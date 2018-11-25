  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Multiple people were shot, all but one of which was under 21.

Authorities say two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside a pizza shop in Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Bob Padilla said in an email that deputies received a call about a shooting outside a Papa John’s pizza shop on Saturday evening. They found a 20-year-old man dead and three other men injured.

Padilla says the men were taken to a hospital where another 20-year-old died. The other men, ages 19 and 21, were suffering from serious injuries.

Deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle and discovered it had been involved in a crash shortly after the shooting. The car fled, but deputies stopped it and the 21-year-old driver was taken into custody.

No further details were available.

