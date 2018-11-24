Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the start of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday, the little guys want to remind people it’s not all about the big box stores.

Today, November 24th, is Small Business Saturday.

“Small businesses are the engine of our national economy. We now have in the United States about 30 million small businesses. About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business. And two out of three new jobs are created by small business. Those are pretty powerful and compelling statistics,” said Linda McMahon, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, in a statement.

Small businesses say they offer something that large retailers can’t — customized and unique service and products.

This year marks the ninth Small Business Saturday. Last year on Small Business Saturday, an estimated 113 million Americans spent a combined $15.4 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants.

“Shopping small this Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Americans to support their local community businesses,” said McMahon.