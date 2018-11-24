Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Homestead Police officers have been looking for Romualdo Mojica since last Monday. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.

“The detectives working this case and the homestead police department is concerned for the public, at this point in time,” Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales said.

Detective Morales went also said the search started when Mojica tracked down his wife at work in Homestead before whipping out a gun in front of her and her co-workers.

“It got extremely violent and there’s a possibility that he didn’t pull the trigger because there were too many people around,” Mojica said.

Since then, police agencies throughout Miami-Dade have been trying to capture him, but the suspect has managed to get away.

“Mr. Mojica, if you are listening or if you’re watching, turn yourself in. It’ll probably be the best thing to do,” Morales said.

Investigators believe Mojica is aware police are working to find him, so they suspect he may have tried to change his appearance.

“We have pictures of him with a beard but he might have shaven off the beard at this point,” Morales said.

This is not the first time Mojica has been wanted by police.

“We do have a history with him and there is a history throughout Miami-Dade County,” Morales said.

The suspect has been in and out of jail for all of his adult life since 2001 for robbery, grand theft and drug charges.

Now, he is wanted in charges ranging from aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives also said the suspect has made threats to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.