WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Before heading out to the links to get in a round of golf, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to call for action on a border wall.

He said it’s “time for action,” even though the idea is opposed by many Democrats, who recently won control of the House.

Trump also calls on Congress to pass criminal justice reform legislation. He says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country.”

But Trump tweeted at the wrong account, tagging a Schumer fan instead of the senator.

For Thanksgiving, Trump called troops, answered reporters’ questions, visited a Coast Guard station and had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club.

