MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting an adoption event and urging South Floridians to avoid the mall crowds and add a furry friend to their family instead.

The adoption event dubbed “Cuddle Busters,” runs all day long, offering adoption fee waivers for select pets.

Adoption fees will be half price for all pets one year of age and older.

Adoption fees for feline friends one year and older is $30 and canines one year and older is $100.

All pets are spayed or neutered before going home with you.

Here is what they say you get when you adopt at the HSBC:

“All preliminary vaccinations, a microchip, heart-worm test for dogs over seven months, feline leukemia test for cats, a limited 10-day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, a bag of Purina ONE food, a 30-day trial membership in Trupanion pet insurance (restrictions apply) and more.”

You can call the shelter for more information at 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, just a block west of I-95. It opens daily from 10:30 a.m.

See your future pet online by visiting: www.humanebroward.com

The Broward County Animal Care Adoption Center is also offering “Doorbuster Deal” days on Saturday, November 24th and Sunday, November 25th.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

They will wave adoption fees, offer a special tote bag, pet food, and flea/tick preventative on all adopted dogs and cats.

The Animal Care Adoption Center is located on 2400 SW 42nd St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Adoptions will also include spaying and neutering, vaccinations, registration tag, and a microchip.