SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty.

Today, we are honoring a man who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. LeRoy Alexander tragically died in action in 2005.

At a recent Panther’s game, Alexander was honored, his sister-in-law Milinda Jefferson stood in his honor as she remembered the man who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“LeRoy always wanted to serve his country and he succeeded in that goal by being chosen to be a Special Forces soldier and ended up being a Green Beret.”

Staff Sgt. Alexander was killed in action on June 3, 2005, when an enemy improvised explosive devise exploded near his ground mobility vehicle in Afghanistan. His wife who has also served was five months pregnant with twins at the time.

“That’s all he ever wanted to be was a father but he had these twins and they will always know his dad was a hero,” she said.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Staff Sgt. LeRoy Alexander for your service.