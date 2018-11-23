Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/CNN) – Walt Disney Studios has released a teaser trailer for its new “Lion King” movie and the fans can’t get enough of it.

At just over a minute and a half, the sneak-peek features a pivotal scene from the Disney classic.

WATCH THE TRAILER IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW

The film will star Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa.

Elton John and Hans Zimmer are also returning to compose music for the movie.

The original “Lion King” was animated and released in 1994.

The new film will be photorealistic, computer animated and directed by Jon Favreau,

It is scheduled to be released in 2019.