MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of two people in the Brownsville area on Friday evening.

Police said a man and a woman are dead from gunshot wounds and two others were wounded outside a convenience store located in the 5800 block of Northwest 27th Ave.

No word on the condition of those who were wounded in the shooting.

They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where they were undergoing treatment.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting or if they had any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.