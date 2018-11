Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just call him Deputy Shaq.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is on the job with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO says they recently welcomed Shaq as an auxiliary deputy.

Being new to the force, O’Neal was scheduled to work on a holiday.

While he and other deputies were on their way to a turkey giveaway, they came across an accident.

They dealt with that and Shaq even got the kids involved in the crash to calm down.