FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Last minute travelers are coming and going on Thanksgiving Day.

This is the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 13 years, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s busiest ever.

For the Orozco family, Thursday’s airport reunion was a special one. They haven’t been together in a while.

“We just wanted to surprise our uncle today because we haven’t seen him since may,” said Vivian Cruzet.

“We’re going to get all together, my parents from Peru, my brother came from Dallas, my other brother came from palm coast. So it’s very exciting,” added Paula Cruzet.

For many who are traveling on Thursday, they’re finding smaller crowds at the airport and a calmer travel experience.

Also, there are a few more bonuses of traveling on Thanksgiving day.

“It was cheaper [to fly today],” said Priscilla Mateo.

The roads are much less crowded as well, with most people getting where they were going by Wednesday.

For the Crawford’s, they found Thursday to be a great day to drive the state.

“We just wanted to get away for a couple days and I didn’t feel like cooking turkey,” Joanie Crawford said with a laugh.