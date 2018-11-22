Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Amazon has opened a new delivery center in South Florida, which company officials say will allow for faster deliveries in the region.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the new, fully-staffed facility has opened in Sunrise in time for the holidays.

The delivery center occupies more than 100,000 square feet in a former distribution center used by online retailer Fanatics at the Sawgrass International Corporate Park.

An Amazon spokeswoman says the company has 75 delivery centers across the United States. The company opened a Prime Hub fulfillment center in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami-Dade County last year and a warehouse in Opa-locka in August.

The News-Press reports that an Amazon distribution center was set to open in Fort Myers this month, but that’s been delayed to next year.

