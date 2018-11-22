Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA is once again working to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.

AAA and Budweiser have teamed up again to keep drunk drivers off the road over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with the ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge. AAA will then safely transport them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers starting Wednesday, November 21 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, November 25.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: