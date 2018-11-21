Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is just about here and the weather is going to be great.

It was a beautiful and comfortable start to Wednesday with low 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade and mid to upper 70s across the Keys.

It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers will be possible around midday, afternoon and into the evening due to a weak front.

Wednesday night we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the upper 60s near the coast and mid-60s inland.

Drier air will move in and lead to less humidity for Thanksgiving. Highs will be seasonable in the low 80s. As the winds shift out of the NE we may see some spotty showers. It will be a mild evening with the mid to upper 70s.

As folks head out for deals on Black Friday, it will be cool again with mid to upper 60s in the morning. Daytime highs will remain normal in the low 70s with the chance for a few showers.

We’ll be warmer and more humid this weekend with a milder low in the low 70s. Highs will climb back up to the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday when high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.