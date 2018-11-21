Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said robbed a Stop N Go Food Market on Friday morning in unincorporated Broward County.

Detectives said the suspect entered the store at around 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 31 Street.

BSO said the man brandished a gun and made the store clerk get on the ground while he ransacked the register.

In the surveillance tape, you can hear the voice of the gunman and BSO hopes that will help identify him.

“Lay down. Lay down,” you can hear the gunman say as he ransacks a cash register.

Police said the suspect was only able to get away with loose change because he had trouble with the second register.

“I mean this was violent. It shouldn’t be like that. It’s crazy,” said clerk Alaa Jouda

He feels the clerk who yielded to the robber’s demands did the right thing by not resisting.

“He has to stay down. I mean who cares about the money. This is his health and that is more important. Stay down and give him the money. Don’t take any chances,” Jouda said.

“It’s a dangerous job.”

“Of course it is scary. If someone takes out a gun you stay down and if it happens you never think about it you just do that.”

“You have to keep your eyes open for what may happen.”

Store surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white visor, rubber gloves, and dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.